SPCA calls on B.C. veterinary college to ban ‘unethical’ dog debarking surgery

The BC SPCA is urging the College of Veterinarians of British Columbia to enact a ban on dog debarking surgery.

The operation, also known as canine devocalization, involves removing a dog’s vocal cords to muffle or eliminate barking. The BC SPCA has opposed the procedure since the 1990s.

“Barking is normal canine behaviour,” said Dr. Emilia Gordon, senior manager of animal health, in a statement earlier this month. “Devocalization deprives dogs of an important form of communication.

“A decision by the CVBC to make canine devocalization an unethical practice of veterinary medicine would be a significant step forward in the humane treatment of animals in B.C.”

Gordon said the procedure causes dogs significant stress without removing their urge to bark. They can regain their ability to bark over time, rendering the surgery moot, she added.

Complications from dog debarking surgery range from bleeding and infection in the short-term, to long-term effects like chronic coughing and respiratory distress, according to the BC SPCA.

Alberta and Nova Scotia have banned the practice, along with several American states, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

The College of Veterinarians of British Columbia (CVBC) banned dog ear cropping and tail docking in 2016, and cat declawing in 2018. In an emailed statement, registrar and CEO Megan Bergman said the college “recognizes the importance” of considering amendments to standards and bylaws concerning animal welfare, but did not address the BC SPCA petition directly.

In order to make a change, Bergman said the CVBC Council must review the issue, scour the information and literature available on the topic, and undertake consultation with registrants and stakeholders including the SPCA and Society of British Columbia Veterinarians.

“As this process is in the early stages of Council discussion, we are not in a position to comment, and we look forward to working collaboratively to review canine devocalization,” she wrote.

The CVBC council will meet on April 29. It’s unclear whether debarking surgery is on the agenda.