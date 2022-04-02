Emaciated dog on road to recovery after being rescued, says BC SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

An emaciated dog rescued from a trailer a few weeks ago is on the healthy road to recovery.

This week, the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) posted two stories about animals in the Southern Interior needing help. One was a cat that was attacked by two dogs, with the other concerning a pit bull terrier named Aspen.

According to the SPCA, Aspen was found alone in an RV, surrounded by garbage and feces, with no dry place to lay down.

“He had been kept in complete darkness and was emaciated, lethargic and struggling to walk,” said the SPCA, which did not say where the dog was rescued from.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was clear he hadn’t been fed or provided water for days. His ribs, spine and hip bones protruded from his skin and when he was let out of the RV, he immediately started licking ice and eating snow for hydration.

View image in full screen The SPCA says Aspen is recovering after being taken in by a foster family. BC SPCA

“He was in critical distress and needed immediate vet treatment.”

“When they brought him to the emergency clinic, they weren’t sure he was going to make it through the night,” said Sean Hogan, manager of the SPCA’s Kelowna branch. “But Aspen has an incredible spirit.”

4:10 Gideon and Reedus looking for new homes Gideon and Reedus looking for new homes

The SPCA said that once Aspen was stabilized, he was brought to the shelter, where staff immediately contacted a foster home that has experience working with animals rescued from difficult situations.

Story continues below advertisement

“When dogs are this emaciated, refeeding them takes a lot of care and attention,” said Hogan. “They need to be on a strict schedule of small meals every six hours, along with vitamin and mineral supplements.”

The SPCA said following a strict and safe re-feeding program, Aspen quickly gained ten kilograms and is now cuddling with his foster family.

4:57 Adopt a Pet: Walter and Ernie the guinea pigs Adopt a Pet: Walter and Ernie the guinea pigs

The foster family said that when they first took him in, they made Aspen wear a sweater to prevent people from being alarmed at how skinny he was.

“When Aspen first came into our home, he was sad and heartbroken,” said the foster family. “He had obviously been through a lot, but he was still sweet and cautiously open to interacting with our family.”

The family added, “it was clear Aspen hadn’t experienced a lot of positive, physical touch. Over time, he really opened up and was eager to get a pet and to please.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SPCA also posted a brief video showing Aspen’s recovery.

More information about the BC SPCA, including how to donate to animals in need, can be found on the organization’s website.

5:07 Canadian vet saving animals caught in the conflict in Ukraine Canadian vet saving animals caught in the conflict in Ukraine