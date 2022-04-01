Good Samaritan rescues cat from dog attack, says BC SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

An orange tabby cat that was attacked by two dogs will soon be available for adoption once she’s fully healed.

The BC SPCA says the cat, named Ping, was brought into its Shuswap shelter six weeks ago by a Good Samaritan, who saw two dogs shaking something and tossing it in the air while he was driving down a rural road just outside Enderby.

“When he realized it was a cat, he stopped and got out of his truck and the dogs dropped the cat and fled,” said the BC SPCA.

“He was able to catch Ping, who was covered in drool and blood, wrap her up in his leather jacket and bring her to the shelter.”

Victoria Olynik, manager of the SPCA’s Shuswap shelter, said Ping was “very cold, wet and frightened” when she arrived.

“She was so frightened that when we unwrapped her from the leather jacket, she tried to run from us, but her back legs weren’t working, so we rushed her to the veterinarian.”

The BC SPCA says the vet determined that Ping had a number of puncture wounds, bruising and a fractured pelvis.

“Once Ping was back in our care, it took several days for us to learn just how sweet she was,” said Olynik.

“She is shy and will flinch if you move too quickly around her, but she will roll over for belly rubs and chin scratches and loves to sleep in her bubble bed.”

The BC SPCA says in addition to daily care, Ping has received vaccinations, de-worming, pain control and antibiotics. When she’s fully healed, she will be spayed and available for adoption.

“I will never forget the look on Ping’s face as she watched the man who rescued her leave the shelter,” said Olynik. “Her eyes softened. She seemed to know what he had done for her.”

For more about the BC SPCA, including how to donate, visit its website.

