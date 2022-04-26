N.B. man faces child pornography charges after RCMP probe

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing child pornography charges as the result of an RCMP investigation into child sexual abuse images.

In a news release, RCMP said its Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in June 2021 based on information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

RCMP arrested 55-year-old Maurice Leblanc of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent in November 2021, after executing a search warrant at a residence there, the release reads.

Police said they seized several electronic devices during the search.

Leblanc appeared in court on April 22 to face charges for possessing, transmitting and accessing child pornography. His next court appearance is scheduled for May.

