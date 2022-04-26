2021 camping was up 11% at Beavermead Campground, Warsaw Caves: Otonabee Conservation

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a shortened 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, camping was up 11 per cent overall by sites operated by Otonabee Conservation in Ontario’s Peterborough region.

In its 2021 Annual Report to the Watershed Community, the conservation authority reported 34,846 campers and day visitors at Beavermead Campground in Peterborough and the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area — that was an 11 per cent increase compared to 2020.

Of the 34,896 visitors — 25,466 visitors made 3,018 campsite bookings and had 8.976 nights camped (up 15 per cent). Another 9,360 made a day visit to the Warsaw Caves.

The result translated into a 25 per cent increase in revenue, the report states.

Otonabee Conservation CAO Dan Marinigh called it a “busy year,” considering the camping season was only open for 17 weeks compared to the usual 23-weeks pre-pandemic.

Other highlights for the conservation authority in 2021 include:

13,455 native trees and shrubs were planted across the watershed. The authority said they will sequester more than 2.5 million kilograms of carbon over their lifetime

16 flood messages were issued

213 active files responded to through the Drinking Water Source Protection Program with 67 notices issued under Section 59 of the Clean Water Act

1,300 pre-consultation files were opened to assist clients on natural hazards/heritage features on a property

The “Your Metres Matter” fundraising campaign raised more than $23,000 for the revitalization of the Jackson Creek Trail

Marinigh noted the pandemic required an extended period of working from home, requiring employees to be “creative and flexibile” in how programs and services were administered.

“Our staff have worked very hard under challenging circumstances to fulfill our conservation mandate,” he stated. “We responded to another year-over-year increase in the number of planning and permitting inquiries and permit applications.”

Ryan Huntley, the authority’s board of directors, said the board and staff showed “great dedication” to the authority’s mission, “and have supported each other as we collectively met the challenges and opportunities during another unprecedented year.”

The complete annual report is available at otonabeeconservation.com.

