Otonabee Conservation conducts spring dam operations in Peterborough County

Otonabee Conservation is advising the public that staff will be conducting spring operations at four dams in Peterborough County over the next two weeks.

On Wednesday morning, the conservation authority stated staff will be installing warning buoy-lines upstream of the authority-owned dams and placing stop-logs into the dams at the following sites:

Warsaw dam in Warsaw

Lang Mill dam in Lang

Hope Mill dam in Keene

Millbrook dam in Millbrook

The authority says the warning buoy-lines — installed each spring and removed before winter — act like “floating fences” to warn paddlers, anglers and boaters to stay away. Land-based signs and signs on the dams also warn boaters of a dam ahead and the presence of dam inflow and outflow areas.

“The hazards around dams can be serious and if ignored, could include serious injury or death,” said Dan Marinigh, CAO of Otonabee Conservation.

He noted that while the water around dams can look peaceful, the area upstream and downstream is more dangerous than it appears.

“Water surges over the stop logs of the dam, creating strong undertows and currents around the dam,” he explained.

“The most serious danger is that the water pressure can pin a body below the water for an extended period of time. Otonabee Conservation urges the public to respect the warning booms and signs and to stay away from dams.”