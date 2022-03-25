Trent-Severn Waterway construction projects will not affect boating season: Parks Canada

Send this page to someone via email

There are two major construction projects underway along the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough and the Kawarthas: the replacement of Scotts Mills Dam at Lock 19 in Peterborough and the swing bridge replacement at Lock 32 in Bobcaygeon.

Parks Canada says the projects won’t affect the 2022 navigation season.

“I can confirm that as per the updates neither project is expected to impact navigation,” stated Dale MacEachern, external relations manager of Ontario Waterways at Parks Canada in an email to Global News Peterborough.

Aging Scott Mills Dam at Lock 19 on Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough to be replaced – Jul 5, 2019

In Peterborough, construction on the Scotts Mills Dam has been underway since spring 2019.

Last summer, the project faced delays due to high water levels on the Otonabee River and that has now pushed completion back from this spring to the fall.

As of an update by Parks Canada in February, work completed on the project included construction of all new dam piers and abutments as well as three out of seven spillways.

It remains an active construction site seven days a week.

Parks Canada states the dam will be fully operational in the early fall with demobilization in the late fall and landscaping in spring 2023.

READ MORE: Bobcaygeon swing bridge reopening pushed to fall 2022: Parks Canada

In Bobcaygeon, the swing bridge will remain closed through the summer.

The project, originally slated for completion in the spring, will now be finished in the fall due to delays by the contractor.

“Refabrication of the mechanical components for the bridge has been slower than expected and has resulted in further delays to the rehabilitation project schedule,” states Parks Canada.

Lock 32 will be fully operational in-time for the start of the boating season, tentatively scheduled for May 20.

Enhanced pedestrian access over the upper lock gates and its access paths will continue to remain open until the bridge project is completed.

Parks Canada states electric and hydraulic work associated with the lock will be carried out and completed in-time for the navigation season.