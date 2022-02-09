Bobcaygeon swing bridge reopening pushed to fall 2022: Parks Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Further construction issues have pushed the reopening of the swing bring in the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont., to fall 2022, Parks Canada announced Wednesday.

It’s another delay for the refurbishment project for the bridge spanning Lock 32 of the Trent-Severn Waterway. The bridge has been closed since May 2019 and repair work saw lengthy delays in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, Parks Canada said the reopening would be pushed to December. However, in early December, Parks Canada announced the project would not be completed until spring 2022.

Part of the project includes replacing steel superstructure and concrete foundations, mechanical and electrical operating systems and the steel deck with a wooden one to keep with the original heritage structure first built in 1921 in the village in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The latest delay is not expected to impede boat traffic during the 2022 navigation season. Parks Canada notes the enhanced pedestrian access over the upper lock gates and its access paths will continue to remain open until the bridge project has been completed.

“Parks Canada was recently informed by the contractor that progress on the refabrication of the mechanical components for the bridge has been slower than expected and has resulted in further delays to the rehabilitation project schedule,” Parks Canada stated.

Parks Canada says over the next few months, the electric and hydraulic work associated with the lock will be carried out and completed in time for the navigation season.

“Design and refabrication of the mechanical components for the bridge continues offsite,” Parks Canada stated. “The components are expected to arrive on location through the spring and summer 2022 at which time they will be installed.”

Once component installation is underway, the remainder of the bridge work can continue with a target of late summer or early fall and a bridge opening in the fall once testing has been completed.

