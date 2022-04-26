Menu

Crime

Peterborough police probe string of business break-ins, thefts

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 10:36 am
Peterborough police are investigating a number of recent break-ins at businesses. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a number of recent break-ins at businesses. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating a string of recent break-ins and thefts at businesses over the past few days.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in one incident, a business on Rye Street near Webber Avenue was broken into around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say approximately $20,000 worth of wire was stolen from a locked storage container.

Read more: Suspect sought after weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be an older model white GMC Savana van with no licence plates. The vehicle has damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side.

Building rummaged

A business owner reported that the business in the area of Lansdowne Street and Goodfellow Road was broken into sometime between April 13 and April 25. Police say the building was rummaged through and some items were taken but did not provide specifics.

Discovery in parking lot

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police on patrol in the area of Lansdowne and Sherburne streets came across a basket containing electrical cords and wires that may have come from a business in the area.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada' Peterborough CMA ranked the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes per capita in Canada
