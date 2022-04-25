Suspect sought after weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Saturday night, police said.

Peterborough police said the stabbing was reported in the area of King Street South and George Street North at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a group of friends were walking on the street when an unknown man approached them. The suspect stabbed one of the males in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

.@PtboPolice are on scene of a reported stabbing at the intersection of King and George Streets downtown. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/c5ARNtOEzt — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 24, 2022

The suspect was described to police as having a medium build with dirty blonde, shaggy hair.

Police deployed the K9 unit, but did not locate a suspect.