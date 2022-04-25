Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police investigate reported downtown stabbing Saturday' Peterborough police investigate reported downtown stabbing Saturday
Peterborough police officers were called to the intersection of King Street and George Street Saturday night following reports of a stabbing downtown. Officers could be seen alongside a K-9 unit at around 11:45 pm. Injuries are not known at this time.

One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Saturday night, police said.

Peterborough police said the stabbing was reported in the area of King Street South and George Street North at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Stabbing on High Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

Police said a group of friends were walking on the street when an unknown man approached them. The suspect stabbed one of the males in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

The suspect was described to police as having a medium build with dirty blonde, shaggy hair.

Police deployed the K9 unit, but did not locate a suspect.

