Student airlifted to hospital after stabbing at Pigeon Lake school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A student at Pigeon Lake Regional School was flown to hospital Monday morning after being stabbed.

RCMP said officers were called at 10:55 a.m.

A student — whose age was not provided — was airlifted by STARS to a hospital.

The student’s condition is not known.

One student was arrested, RCMP said.

The school was locked down and it remains on lockdown not because it is still dangerous, RCMP said, but because it is a crime scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Pigeon Lake Regional School is a public Grade 7-12 middle and high school about 80 kilometres south of Edmonton. It’s part of Wetaskiwin Regional Division No. 11.