Crime

Crown seeks 23-year sentence for Ontario driver who killed woman and 3 daughters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton' Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 3) Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton – Nov 3, 2021

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Prosecutors say a driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago should be sentenced to 23 years behind bars, minus roughly three years for time spent in custody awaiting trial.

The Crown says Brady Robertson, 21, should not be eligible for parole for 10 years or half his sentence, whichever comes first.

It is also asking an Ontario court to impose a lifetime driving ban.

The defence, meanwhile, argues the sentence proposed by the Crown is excessive and Robertson should instead be sentenced to seven years.

Ontario judge rejects constitutional challenge of law on cannabis-impaired driving

Robertson pleaded guilty to four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the June 18, 2020 collision that killed Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters, Klara, Lilianna and Mila, who were between the ages of six and one.

But he pleaded not guilty to four counts of operation while impaired by drugs causing death and his lawyers filed a constitutional challenge of Canada’s law setting out a legal limit for THC blood concentration when driving.

During trial, Ontario Court Justice Sandra Caponecchia found Robertson had a blood THC concentration of 40 nanograms of THC per millilitre of blood about 45 minutes after the crash — eight times the legal limit.

The constitutional challenge was rejected earlier this month, meaning Robertson has been found guilty of impaired driving and sentencing submissions can now proceed on all charges.

Click to play video: 'Victim impact statements heard in connection with Brampton crash that killed 4' Victim impact statements heard in connection with Brampton crash that killed 4
