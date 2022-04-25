OPP ROPE squad looking for man known to frequent Kingston

The Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of statutory release.
Police say 42-year-old Adam Hollis is serving a more than three-year sentence for crimes including break and enter, possession of stolen property and theft under $5,000.
Hollis is known to frequent Ottawa and Kingston.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad.
