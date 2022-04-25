OPP ROPE squad looking for man known to frequent Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of statutory release.

Police say 42-year-old Adam Hollis is serving a more than three-year sentence for crimes including break and enter, possession of stolen property and theft under $5,000.

Hollis is known to frequent Ottawa and Kingston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad.

