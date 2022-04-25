Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP ROPE squad looking for man known to frequent Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 1:38 pm
The OPP ROPE squad is on the lookout for 42-year-old Adam Hollis.
The OPP ROPE squad is on the lookout for 42-year-old Adam Hollis. OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of statutory release.

Police say 42-year-old Adam Hollis is serving a more than three-year sentence for crimes including break and enter, possession of stolen property and theft under $5,000.

Read more: OPP investigating fatal ATV crash east of Kingston

Hollis is known to frequent Ottawa and Kingston.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. couple sponsors Ukrainian family, aims to bring them to the city' Kingston, Ont. couple sponsors Ukrainian family, aims to bring them to the city
Kingston, Ont. couple sponsors Ukrainian family, aims to bring them to the city
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagygk tagROPE Squad tagRope tagOPP ROPE Squad tagRepeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers