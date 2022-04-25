SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors’ all-star VanVleet ruled out of Game 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 10:50 am

PHILADELPHIA – The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday’s playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors return home trailing 76ers in playoff series' Toronto Raptors return home trailing 76ers in playoff series

The Raptors trail the Sixers 3-1 in the best-of-seven opening-round playoff series and need a win to stave off elimination.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto’s 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration.

He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an All-Star for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers