Crime

Quebec man ditches car, jumps into river to escape police chase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 10:57 am
Sûreté du Québec insignia on a SQ officer in St-Pacide, Quebec, Saturday, May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Sûreté du Québec insignia on a SQ officer in St-Pacide, Quebec, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police and firefighters are actively searching for a man who threw himself into a river in the Lanaudière region early Monday during a pursuit by police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported shortly after 9 a.m. that divers and a helicopter were on the way to Saint-Lin-Laurentides to participate in the search efforts.

The SQ said that patrolling officers tried to intercept the man around 1:30 a.m. on Route 335 because his vehicle’s headlights were off.

Upon seeing the patrol car, the driver chose to speed up and the pursuit began, according to police.

The man then allegedly abandoned his car in the private entrance of a residence on 12th Avenue, not far from where the chase started.

He then got out of the car and jumped into the Rivière Jourdain, according to the SQ. It appears no one in the area witnessed the incident.

Police say the search will be carried in the water and on the banks of the river that crosses the municipality of Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2022 The Canadian Press
