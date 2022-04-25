Quebec man ditches car, jumps into river to escape police chase

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police and firefighters are actively searching for a man who threw himself into a river in the Lanaudière region early Monday during a pursuit by police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported shortly after 9 a.m. that divers and a helicopter were on the way to Saint-Lin-Laurentides to participate in the search efforts.

The SQ said that patrolling officers tried to intercept the man around 1:30 a.m. on Route 335 because his vehicle’s headlights were off.

Read more: Quebec police watchdog investigating after police chase on highway ends in two deaths

Upon seeing the patrol car, the driver chose to speed up and the pursuit began, according to police.

The man then allegedly abandoned his car in the private entrance of a residence on 12th Avenue, not far from where the chase started.

Story continues below advertisement

He then got out of the car and jumped into the Rivière Jourdain, according to the SQ. It appears no one in the area witnessed the incident.

Police say the search will be carried in the water and on the banks of the river that crosses the municipality of Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise