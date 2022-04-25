Quebec reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations stay stable

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded eight new deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of patients in hospital remained relatively stable Monday.

Hospitalizations related to the disease came to 2,345, a rise of one. This comes following 128 admissions and 127 discharges over the last day.

Of those patients, 86 were in intensive care units, a drop of four.

The province also reported 1,305 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily tally is based on PCR testing, which only certain groups can access.

On that note, 13,559 tests were given at government-run screening sites.

Health authorities say the results of 555 rapid tests were added to the province’s online portal, including 441 positive results.

The COVID-19 immunization campaign doled out another 8,709 doses of the vaccine in a 24-hour period. More than 19.3 million shots have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, 9,362 health-care workers were absent from work due to pandemic-related reasons. That’s down from about 13,000 in mid-April.

The province has seen 1,033,925 official cases over the course of the health crisis. The death toll reached 14,874 in the latest update.

— with files from The Canadian Press