Health

Quebec reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations stay stable

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'No COVID-19 test for unvaccinated kids entering Canada' No COVID-19 test for unvaccinated kids entering Canada
The federal government announced on Friday that beginning April 25 at 1 a.m., children aged five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step parent, guardian or tutor will no longer be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test. Ahmar Khan reports.

Quebec recorded eight new deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of patients in hospital remained relatively stable Monday.

Hospitalizations related to the disease came to 2,345, a rise of one. This comes following 128 admissions and 127 discharges over the last day.

Of those patients, 86 were in intensive care units, a drop of four.

The province also reported 1,305 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily tally is based on PCR testing, which only certain groups can access.

On that note, 13,559 tests were given at government-run screening sites.

Trending Stories

Read more: Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: new study

Health authorities say the results of 555 rapid tests were added to the province’s online portal, including 441 positive results.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 immunization campaign doled out another 8,709 doses of the vaccine in a 24-hour period. More than 19.3 million shots have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, 9,362 health-care workers were absent from work due to pandemic-related reasons. That’s down from about 13,000 in mid-April.

The province has seen 1,033,925 official cases over the course of the health crisis. The death toll reached 14,874 in the latest update.

with files from The Canadian Press

