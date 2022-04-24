Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought after shots fired into North Vancouver home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2022 8:11 pm
North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses and video after someone fired shots into a home early Sunday morning.
North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses and video after someone fired shots into a home early Sunday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP are seeking witnesses after someone fired shots into a North Vancouver home early Sunday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP were called to he home in the 400 block of Eat 11th Street around 3 a.m.

Read more: Police locate burning vehicle, release footage of suspects in fatal North Vancouver shooting

Police said they didn’t find anyone with injuries, and were still working to identify both the suspects and intended targets of the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw two people, one of them who shot at the home, flee the scene in a newer-model, white Toyota Rav 4.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers pushes for tips around guns and gangs' Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers pushes for tips around guns and gangs
Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers pushes for tips around guns and gangs – Apr 16, 2022

The vehicle was last seen heading south bound on Moody Avenue.

Mounties said the target residence is known to police “and has been the subject of numerous reports related to drugs, violence, and other offences” in recent months.

Read more: North Vancouver homicide victim had long history of gang ties, police say

North Vancouver RCMP said officers were still working to determine a motive, and whether the incident was linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.

 

