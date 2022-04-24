Witnesses sought after shots fired into North Vancouver home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are seeking witnesses after someone fired shots into a North Vancouver home early Sunday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP were called to he home in the 400 block of Eat 11th Street around 3 a.m.

Police said they didn’t find anyone with injuries, and were still working to identify both the suspects and intended targets of the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw two people, one of them who shot at the home, flee the scene in a newer-model, white Toyota Rav 4.

The vehicle was last seen heading south bound on Moody Avenue.

Mounties said the target residence is known to police “and has been the subject of numerous reports related to drugs, violence, and other offences” in recent months.

North Vancouver RCMP said officers were still working to determine a motive, and whether the incident was linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.