Penticton woman determined to find owner of lost charm bracelet

Breanna Halliday has been searching for six years to reunite a bracelet she found with its owner.

“I know it has meaning, you look at some of these charms and you know it was 100 per cent (owned by) someone’s grandmother. She had grandchildren just buying her all these random charms,” said Halliday, resident of Penticton, B.C.

“I am sure someone just misses it and loves it.”

She first turned it in at the Tim Hortons in Osoyoos, B.C., where she found the bracelet in 2016. After a few months without it being claimed, she turned it into the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

A year later, an officer called after no one claimed the bracelet. They offered to return the bracelet to her. That’s when she decided to try and find the owner herself.

Halliday turned to the internet. Posting ads online across Canada, and Washington state. She also began posting in Facebook groups.

As a safety measure, Halliday kept most of the charms a secret, only revealing five of the 20 charms on the bracelet.

“No one has claimed it. We have come close a couple of times,” said Halliday.

“People have recognized some of the beads but unfortunately because Pandora comes out with so many beads, a lot of them look similar… and then they come out and say actually no that’s not ours.”

If this bracelet belongs to you or a family member send Halliday an e-mail and identify some of the hidden beads or provide a photo from your records. You can reach her at breanna.halliday27@gmail.com