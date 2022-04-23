CPS recover vehicle potentially linked to Saddle Ridge fatal shooting

Calgary police have recovered a truck, two days after they asked the public to help locate a vehicle potentially linked to a fatal shooting in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
On the evening of April 20, police were called to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. for reports of gunshots.
At the time, police said they found evidence of a shooting and a man with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.
An autopsy revealed the victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed. The young man’s death would be Calgary’s 11th homicide of the year.
On Thursday, CPS had asked for help in finding a dark 2003-06 GMC Sierra pickup truck with aftermarket headlights and exhaust they believe was involved in the shooting. Saturday morning, police said investigators have located the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.
Comments