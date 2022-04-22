Sunwing says flight schedule back to normal after days of delays

Sunwing says its flight schedule has returned to normal after a cybersecurity breach that grounded travellers and delayed flights this week.
“We’re happy to share that our flight schedule has returned to normal,” the airline said in a post on Twitter Friday.
“Thank you again to our valued customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through these disruptions.”
But Sunwing said check-in and passenger processing times may still be “slower than usual” over the coming days as they work to “fully relaunch” their system.
Sunwing previously told Global News that their third-party systems provider Airline Choice suffered a “compromise in their network.”
It led to problems with check-in and boarding and staff ended up manually processing flights to get passengers through.
— With files from The Canadian Press
