Sunwing says flight schedule back to normal after days of delays

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing says its flight schedule has returned to normal after a cybersecurity breach that grounded travellers and delayed flights this week.

“We’re happy to share that our flight schedule has returned to normal,” the airline said in a post on Twitter Friday.

“Thank you again to our valued customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through these disruptions.”

But Sunwing said check-in and passenger processing times may still be “slower than usual” over the coming days as they work to “fully relaunch” their system.

Sunwing previously told Global News that their third-party systems provider Airline Choice suffered a “compromise in their network.”

Story continues below advertisement

It led to problems with check-in and boarding and staff ended up manually processing flights to get passengers through.

— With files from The Canadian Press

#SunwingUpdates: We’re happy to share that our flight schedule has returned to normal.

Thank you again to our valued customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through these disruptions. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

We encourage customers to continue checking their flight status on https://t.co/x2j3AXCtGG for the most up-to-date information on departure times. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 22, 2022