Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sunwing says flight schedule back to normal after days of delays

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Delays continue to hamper Sunwing travellers' Delays continue to hamper Sunwing travellers
WATCH ABOVE: (April 21) Travellers trying to board Sunwing flight out and to the GTA detail their ordeals. Ahmar Khan reports.

Sunwing says its flight schedule has returned to normal after a cybersecurity breach that grounded travellers and delayed flights this week.

“We’re happy to share that our flight schedule has returned to normal,” the airline said in a post on Twitter Friday.

“Thank you again to our valued customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through these disruptions.”

Read more: ‘An absolute nightmare’: Atlantic Canadians remain stranded as Sunwing debacle continues

But Sunwing said check-in and passenger processing times may still be “slower than usual” over the coming days as they work to “fully relaunch” their system.

Sunwing previously told Global News that their third-party systems provider Airline Choice suffered a “compromise in their network.”

Story continues below advertisement

It led to problems with check-in and boarding and staff ended up manually processing flights to get passengers through.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Maritimers stranded down south as Sunwing problems continue' Maritimers stranded down south as Sunwing problems continue

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Travel tagCanada tagSunwing tagflight delays tagSunwing Airlines tagSunwing delays tagSunwing Airlines Delays tagSunwing flight delays tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers