Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former Stampeders running back Jon Cornish named next chancellor at University of Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 4:14 pm
The University of Calgary named former CFL player Jon Cornish as its 15th chancellor-elect Friday, April 22, 2022. View image in full screen
The University of Calgary named former CFL player Jon Cornish as its 15th chancellor-elect Friday, April 22, 2022. Global News

The University of Calgary named former CFL player Jon Cornish as its 15th chancellor-elect Friday.

The 37-year-old native of New Westminster, B.C., will begin his four-year term July 1. He will replace Deborah Yedlin, a former journalist and president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

“Becoming the Chancellor of the University of Calgary is the greatest honour of my life,” Cornish said in a statement. “In serving the students, alumni, staff, volunteers and faculty of the university, and the city of Calgary, I will champion the values of safety, inclusivity and achievement, helping make our great university the best in Canada.”

Read more: CFL Hall of Fame’s Jon Cornish on racism, growing up Black and building communities

The position is the school’s most senior volunteer role and acts as an ambassador for the university in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Cornish spent nine seasons as a running back with the Calgary Stampeders (2007-15), helping the franchise win two Grey Cups (2008, ’14). He was named the CFL’s top Canadian three times (2012-14) and its outstanding player in 2013, the same year he also received the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete.

Trending Stories

Cornish appeared in 140 career regular-season games, rushing for 6,844 yards (6.7-yard average per carry) and 44 touchdowns. He ran for 557 yards (6.1-yard average) in 12 career playoff contests, scoring two touchdowns.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampeder Jon Cornish to be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame' Calgary Stampeder Jon Cornish to be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame
Calgary Stampeder Jon Cornish to be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame – Aug 6, 2019

After retiring from football, Cornish remained in Calgary to work as an investment adviser. He’s also the founder and president of the Calgary Black Chambers, a non-profit that supports the needs of members of racialized communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Greer, Fernandez, Cornish named to 2019 Canadian Football Hall of Fame

“I’m thrilled to announce that Jon Cornish will become our next Chancellor,” said Dr. Ed McCauley, the University of Calgary’s president and vice-chancellor. “A key contributor in the community, promoting equity and inclusion to make Calgary better, and a legend for the nine years he played with the Calgary Stampeders, Jon Cornish exemplifies our core values as a committed volunteer and community leader.

“His work in the non-profit, and the finance and investment sectors also make him an outstanding fit as an entrepreneurial thinker.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
CFL tagCalgary Sports tagUniversity of Calgary tagU of C tagJon Cornish tagCalgary Football tagJon Cornish chancellor tagJon Cornish U of C chancellor tagUniversity of Calgary chancellor-elect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers