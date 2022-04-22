Campsite booking begins in Saskatchewan for 2022 season

Send this page to someone via email

Reservations for the 2022 camping season at provincial parks in Saskatchewan began on Monday and will continue opening up until April 26.

On April 18, all parks participating in seasonal camping opened reservations.

From April 19 until April 26, reservations will open for nightly campsites in the following schedule:

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake

April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake

April 22: Rowan’s Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

A provincial release said reservations begin at 7 a.m each day.

There are a number of new reservation system features this year including a tool that lets users compare up to three campsites to decide what best suits their needs, and an option to be added to a waitlist for campsites.

If the campsite becomes available and it’s their turn, the user has up to 24 hours to reserve the site.

Individuals can also create a list of campsite favourites that will be saved to their online account.

Campers can click on “Entry” in the top navigation bar on the online reservation system to select daily, weekly or annual entry permits and then checkout and print the permit from home. Annual permits will be mailed the next day to those who purchase one online.

Due to the popularity of seasonal camping, this year 36 seasonal sites have been added to the park system.

Also, two Camp-Easy tents at both Buffalo Pound and Blackstrap Provincial Park will be replaced with yurts.

Greenwater will have its first Camp-Easy yurt and Duck Mountain will receive its second yurt.

Jennifer Johnson, assistant deputy minister responsible for provincial parks, said thousands of people log in every morning to book a site when reservations open.

For those who don’t like waking up that early or aren’t able to log on at 7 a.m., Johnson said they should check the system through the launch period as well as in the summer.

“People’s plans change through the summer, people have to cancel reservations,” Johnson said.

Johnson added this is when the system’s ‘Camping this Weekend’ feature comes in handy, allowing users to see what sites are available that weekend.

Sask Parks will have special theme days on most weekends in various parks.

Prospective campers can also book a spot ahead of time for programming such as guided hikes.

Options at Cypress Hills will include an astronomy program called ‘If the Stars Align.’

Johnson added Buffalo Pound Provincial Park will have hammock camping this year.

“We purchased a structure that is called a weaver, and it allows up to six hammocks to hang within the structure. You can partner up with your friends and go rent that site this summer and go hammock camping with a group of friends,” Johnson said.

Inflatable water parks will also be coming to Candle Lake and Meadow Lake provincial parks.

“They’re essentially an inflatable jungle gym that floats on the water,” Johnson said.

For more information on campsite reservations and programming, individuals can visit the Sask Parks website.