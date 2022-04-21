Menu

Canada

ALC gives Kelowna green light to build future transit yard along Highway 97

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 8:33 pm
Transit rider waits to get on a bus in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A transit rider prepares to get a on bus in Kelowna. The Kelowna transit system scaled back service by around 15 per cent at the start of January due to a labour shortage. Megan Turcato / Global News

A future transit yard will soon be built along Highway 97, the city announced on Thursday, after getting permission from the Agricultural Land Commission.

The City of Kelowna says the ALC approved its request to exclude 16.2 hectares from the Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR) for the transit facility.

According to the city, the decision was made on March 31, with the site located at 4690 Highway 97, near the intersection of Loyd/Findlay roads.

Read more: TransLink, BC Transit, BC Ferries to drop mask requirement in alignment with province

“We appreciate the ALC decision in this case, which represents a significant milestone for the project, and the success of the city’s advocacy efforts,” said Kelowna’s mayor, Colin Basran.

“The city respects the ALC’s role in preserving agriculture land that is critical to the economy and culture of Kelowna, and we remain committed to agricultural protection and advancement opportunities beyond those stated in this application.”

The city says its current transit facility on Hardy Road is past capacity, and a new yard is needed to meet expected transit growth.

The city says the parcel of land was purchased in 2017 with the intention of turning it into a transit facility. The site’s next steps include subdivision and rezoning.

