TransLink, BC Transit, BC Ferries to drop mask requirement in alignment with province

Send this page to someone via email

As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday masks will no longer be mandatory on most TransLink services.

In a media release, the transit authority says the change is consistent with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s decision to repeal the public health order requiring masks in indoor public spaces.

BC Transit, the transit provider outside of Metro Vancouver, will also be dropping the requirement.

BC Ferries will also no longer require masks in indoor public settings but are recommending masks indoors at terminals & on board.

Henry announced the changes Thursday afternoon.

TransLink says its customers and employees are welcome to continue wearing masks on-board transit vehicles and at transit stations, depending on their level of comfort.

Story continues below advertisement

“Customers may notice mandatory mask-related signage on the system after the mandate has lifted as it will take some time for crews to completely remove,” the statement reads.

In Ontario, the mask mandate will be gone as of March 21 but transit users must continue to wear masks until April 27.

Henry said masks are no longer needed in environments where people are required to have multiple different layers of protection and there has been no significant transmission of the virus connected to public transit.

2:05 COVID-19: ‘I understand some of these changes will make people uncomfortable’: Dr. Bonnie Henry COVID-19: ‘I understand some of these changes will make people uncomfortable’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

“I’ll continue to wear my mask if I’m on public transit and I would encourage others to do so, too,” Henry said.

“We know it protects us but it is also a sign of respect and protection for others.”

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink will continue its mandatory mask requirement for customers and employees on HandyDART.

This is in connection with the province’s order to keep masking in health-care settings, as many customers using the service are travelling to and from medical appointments.

1:17 COVID-19: Masks in B.C.’s schools will no longer be required after spring break COVID-19: Masks in B.C.’s schools will no longer be required after spring break

“TransLink is ready to welcome customers back to our world-class transit system as our economy reopens,” the TransLinks statement reads.

“TransLink will continue increased cleaning and improved sanitization on vehicles with thorough ventilation.”