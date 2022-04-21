Toronto police to increase visibility on TTC after recent violent incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city’s police service is working to increase visibility on the TTC after a number of recent violent incidents.

Tory said in a statement that he met with TTC CEO Rick Leary and Toronto police Chief Jim Ramer Thursday morning to discuss safety on the transit system.

“I know we all have been extremely troubled by the recent and unacceptable incidents of random violence we have seen on the TTC,” Tory said.

“We continue to hope for the quick recovery of the innocent people who were victims of these attacks.”

Despite several incidents recently making headlines, Tory said police confirmed that they are not seeing a spike in violence on the TTC.

Among the recent incidents is the case of a woman who was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station Sunday.

The victim was injured from the fall but managed to crawl underneath the covered part of the platform to avoid being struck by the train that came through the station, police said.

A woman was arrested in that case and charged with attempted murder.

Police originally said the two women did not know one another. Officers did not confirm if they still believed this was the case after the arrest.

Then late Tuesday, a man was stabbed in the neck at St. George Station in what police called an “unprovoked attack.” An arrest was also made in that case.

“I am thankful that the Toronto police and the TTC moved quickly to arrest those believed to be responsible for these attacks,” Tory said.

“This sends a clear message that illegal and dangerous behaviour on our transit system will absolutely not be tolerated.”

Police also announced this week that they are searching for a robbery suspect after a victim was allegedly choked until he lost consciousness at Pioneer Village Station on April 12.

“The TTC and Toronto police have assured me that they are more focused than ever on the safety of the transit system,” Tory said.

“The system is safe – that is demonstrated in the hundreds of millions of riders who use the system every year without incident…. Both the TTC and police service have committed to doing everything they possibly can do right now to address the public’s concerns and that they will never stop looking at ways to make the system even safer.”

Tory said the TTC outlined a plan to focus security resources in and around the subway system, in addition to measures already in place.

Tory said Ramer will be working to increase the visibility of police officers in the transit system “throughout the coming days and in the weeks ahead.”

“Our discussion today did focus a great deal on mental health,” Tory added.

“TTC and Toronto police officials made it very clear just how often these types of incidents on the TTC can be traced back to mental health and addiction issues.

“As I have said many times, there continues to be a need for more intensive efforts to address mental health and addiction concerns in our society by the health-care system.”

— With files from Isaac Callan

