Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Robbery suspect choked victim unconscious at Toronto transit station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 7:25 am
Police released images of a suspect late Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police released images of a suspect late Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say a robbery suspect choked a victim until he lost consciousness at a Toronto transit station last week before taking his belongings.

Toronto police said the robbery was reported at Pioneer Village TTC Station in North York at 9:15 p.m. on April 12.

Police said the victim was on a northbound TTC train and when he arrived at the station, exited the train and was followed by the suspect.

Read more: Video shows moment woman was pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station

Once they were on the platform, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim from behind in a chokehold, and choked the victim until he was unconscious.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect then removed the victim’s belongings before leaving the station.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. View image in full screen
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagTTC tagtoronto police service tagNorth York tagToronto robbery tagPioneer Village station tagPioneer Village Station robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers