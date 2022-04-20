Robbery suspect choked victim unconscious at Toronto transit station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a robbery suspect choked a victim until he lost consciousness at a Toronto transit station last week before taking his belongings.

Toronto police said the robbery was reported at Pioneer Village TTC Station in North York at 9:15 p.m. on April 12.

Police said the victim was on a northbound TTC train and when he arrived at the station, exited the train and was followed by the suspect.

Read more: Video shows moment woman was pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station

Once they were on the platform, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim from behind in a chokehold, and choked the victim until he was unconscious.

Police said the suspect then removed the victim’s belongings before leaving the station.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Handout / Toronto Police