Robbery suspect choked victim unconscious at Toronto transit station: police

Police say a robbery suspect choked a victim until he lost consciousness at a Toronto transit station last week before taking his belongings.
Toronto police said the robbery was reported at Pioneer Village TTC Station in North York at 9:15 p.m. on April 12.
Police said the victim was on a northbound TTC train and when he arrived at the station, exited the train and was followed by the suspect.
Once they were on the platform, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim from behind in a chokehold, and choked the victim until he was unconscious.
Police said the suspect then removed the victim’s belongings before leaving the station.
Officers described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
