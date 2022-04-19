Menu

Crime

Video shows moment woman was pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows moment woman was pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge station in Toronto' Video shows moment woman was pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge station in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: A video obtained by blogTO appears to show the moment a woman was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station Sunday. Police said the victim was able to avoid being hit by a train after she crawled underneath the covered portion of the platform. A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

A video shows the moment a woman was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station in Toronto on Sunday.

The video, which was obtained by blogTO, appears to show when the 39-year-old victim was pushed off of the platform by another woman.

Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fall, but was not hit by the train.

Read more: Toronto police arrest suspected TTC subway pusher

The woman managed to crawl underneath the covered part of the platform to avoid being struck by the train that came through the station, police said.

Officers announced Monday morning that they were searching for a suspect who fled the area after the incident.

In an update Monday evening, police announced that an arrest was made in connection with the case.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News that a call came in to transit control from a fare inspector at Finch Station who reported that he saw a woman matching the description of the suspect.

Police said 45-year-old Toronto resident Edith Frayne was arrested after 6 p.m. at Finch GO Station.

She has been charged with attempted murder.

Read more: Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station escapes by crawling under platform

Frayne appeared in court via phone Tuesday morning from 55 Division.

She was remanded into custody until another court appearance, scheduled for the morning of April 27.

Police originally said the two women did not know one another. Officers did not confirm if they still believed this was the case after the arrest.

— With files from Catherine McDonald, Isaac Callan and Gabby Rodrigues

Click to play video: 'Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks escapes oncoming train by crawling under platform' Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks escapes oncoming train by crawling under platform
Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks escapes oncoming train by crawling under platform
