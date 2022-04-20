Man seriously injured after stabbing at Toronto subway station, suspect outstanding

A man was left with serious injuries after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto late Tuesday, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to St. George Station around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man who was stabbed.
Paramedics said they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said that as of early Wednesday morning, the suspect remained outstanding.
Officers described him as a man in his 20s with short blond hair and a tattoo on his neck who was wearing a beige sweater, khaki pants, and a scarf.
There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing.
