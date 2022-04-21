COVID-19: N.S. ‘may have’ hit peak of wave, as province averages 1K daily new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s deputy chief medical officer of health says COVID-19 cases are possibly stabilizing, but cautions it will take another month before the numbers show a “sharp decrease.”

In its weekly epidemiologic update, the province reported 7,508 positive PCR tests. 84 hospital admissions and 13 deaths in a seven-day period.

The report points out that the number of PCR positive tests is probably an underestimation of the case count in the province, since people are taking rapid tests and are not required to follow up with a PCR test to confirm a positive result.

Nonetheless, Dr. Shelley Deeks told reporters Thursday that the province may have hit the peak of this sixth wave, according to the data.

She says earlier in March, there was a “steep trajectory” in cases — fueled by the Omicron variant — but things are more stable now.

“Even at the peak we’re getting a large number of cases daily but it tends to be about I would say another month in terms before we start seeing a nice sharp decrease,” Deeks said.

She says most people recently infected have been experiencing mild symptoms, but points out that may not be the case for everyone. She adds wearing a mask and keeping social circles small remain the best ways to limit the spread of the virus.

As the warmer months approach, she also expects cases to decrease.

“With warmer weather, people are outside and this virus doesn’t transmit as easily when you’re outside than when you’re in indoor spaces.”

