Toronto police lay more than 60 charges in drug, firearm trafficking investigation

Police say more than 60 charges have been laid in connection with a firearm and drug trafficking investigation in Toronto.
In a press release, Toronto police said officers launched an investigation in November 2021.
Police said an undercover officer “successfully purchased three firearms and a quantity of powder cocaine.”
Police said officers executed “numerous” search warrants, and recovered a fourth firearm, a quantity of powder cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine.
According to police, officers seized a number of items during what has been called “Project Fit.”
The items that were seized include:
- Three loaded semi-automatic handguns
- A loaded semi-automatic rifle
- Additional ammunition
- 549.28 grams of powder cocaine
- 134.63 grams of fentanyl
- 55.27 grams of crack cocaine
- Body armour
- Brass knuckles
- Canadian, American and European currency
Police said on April 5, three people were arrested.
Bardhi Kadriu, 18, of Toronto, is facing a number of charges including knowingly possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Umer Tanoli, 20, of Toronto, has been charged with a number of drug and firearm offences, including possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of knowingly possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm for transfer.
Taha Yousuf Shaikh, 23, of Toronto, was charged with several drug and firearm related offences, including five counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.
Police said in total, 66 charges were laid.
Officers said all three accused appeared in court on Tuesday.
