Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mechanical-related congestion at Toronto’s Union Station made worse by strike, Metrolinx says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor' Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor
WATCH ABOVE: Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor.

TORONTO — Metrolinx says congestion at Toronto’s Union Station from a switch issue is being compounded by striking electrical workers.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says that while the switch problem in the Union Station Rail Corridor itself has been fixed, the resulting congestion has caused delays and some cancellations of service.

The mechanical issue comes as 95 workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are on strike after the union and Toronto Terminals Railway failed to reach an agreement by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: No GO train delays at Toronto’s Union Station during morning commute despite strike

Aikins says the congestion is somewhat related to the strike as the labour disruption is making it more difficult to manage the rail corridor.

Story continues below advertisement

She says Metrolinx is hopeful that the backlog, which caused delays and some cancellations on the Lakeshore East and West routes as well as the Stouffville lines, will be cleared by early afternoon.

The striking workers are mainly responsible for signals and communication maintenance as well as train control on the Union Station rail corridor.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Metrolinx tagUnion Station tagToronto Union Station tagUnion Workers tagUnion station strike tagToronto Terminals Railway tagUnion Station rail corridor tagBrotherhood of Electrical Workers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers