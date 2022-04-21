Chestermere RCMP warns of high risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

Chestermere RCMP is warning the public about the release of a high-risk offender in Alberta on Thursday.

Trong Minh Nguyen, 38, was incarcerated for conspiracy to commit murder and counseling an indictable offence that was not committed.

He will complete his sentence on Thursday and the RCMP believes there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public.

Members of the public are advised to take suitable precautionary measures and are urged not to embark on any form of vigilante action, the RCMP said.

Nguyen is a man who is approximately 170 cm (5’5″) tall and 59 kg (170 lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone believing that a crime has been or is about to be committed is encouraged to call the police.