Crime

Chestermere RCMP warns of high risk offender

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 21, 2022 12:09 pm
A picture of Trong Minh Nguyen. Nguyen is being released on Thursday after completing his sentence. View image in full screen
A picture of Trong Minh Nguyen. Nguyen is being released on Thursday after completing his sentence. Courtesy of City of Calgary Newsroom

Chestermere RCMP is warning the public about the release of a high-risk offender in Alberta on Thursday.

Trong Minh Nguyen, 38, was incarcerated for conspiracy to commit murder and counseling an indictable offence that was not committed.

He will complete his sentence on Thursday and the RCMP believes there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public.

More than $5.7M in drugs seized by Calgary police

Members of the public are advised to take suitable precautionary measures and are urged not to embark on any form of vigilante action, the RCMP said.

Nguyen is a man who is approximately 170 cm (5’5″) tall and 59 kg (170 lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone believing that a crime has been or is about to be committed is encouraged to call the police.

