Surrey RCMP investigating discovery of partial human remains in 2 locations

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating the discovery of partial human remains in two separate locations days apart.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a report of potential human remains in some bushes in the 13400 block of Hilton Road in the Whalley neighbourhood around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Two days later, officers were called to a second report of possible partial remains in the 10600 block of 135A Street, about a kilometre and a half away.

“Although the remains have not yet been identified, they are believed to be from the same origin,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Mounties say the areas around both discoveries were cordoned off and processed by forensics teams.

The detachment’s serious crime unit and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

