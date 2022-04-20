Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating discovery of partial human remains in 2 locations

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 11:03 pm
Surrey RCMP say the remains, found in two locations days apart are believed to be "from the same origin.". View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say the remains, found in two locations days apart are believed to be "from the same origin.". THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating the discovery of partial human remains in two separate locations days apart.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a report of potential human remains in some bushes in the 13400 block of Hilton Road in the Whalley neighbourhood around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Human remains found in Fraser Valley park investigated as ‘suspicious death’

Two days later, officers were called to a second report of possible partial remains in the 10600 block of 135A Street, about a kilometre and a half away.

“Although the remains have not yet been identified, they are believed to be from the same origin,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Read more: Remains of pregnant woman missing since 2016 found in Abbotsford

Mounties say the areas around both discoveries were cordoned off and processed by forensics teams.

The detachment’s serious crime unit and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

