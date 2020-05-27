Remains of pregnant woman missing since 2016 found in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have discovered the remains of a pregnant woman who went missing in Abbotsford in 2016.

Marie Stuart, 38, was five months pregnant when she was last seen by her husband at a bus stop near the Sevenoaks Mall on Dec. 27, 2016.

Police said Stuart’s remains were discovered at a rural property in the 32000-block of King Road on March 19. Police did not say when they believe she died.

At the time she went missing, police said Stuart became separated from her husband after the two got off a bus at the shopping centre and went in opposite directions.

The cause of Stuart’s death is still under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.

