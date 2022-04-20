Menu

Crime

Dutton man, 70, faces historic sex crimes charges involving minors: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 20, 2022 12:33 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD

A 70-year-old Dutton, Ont., man is facing several sex crimes charges, including two counts of sexual interference, in connection with allegations of historical sexual assault dating back more than 20 years, provincial police say.

Middlesex OPP allege the incidents occurred during the 1990s in London, Southwest Middlesex, and Elgin County, and police say there may be additional victims.

Timothy Quinlan, 70, faces four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and one count of invitation to sexual touching under 16. Police say Quinlan was charged in mid-February, however word of the charges was only made public by police on Wednesday.

No other information has been made public by police regarding the allegations, including how many victims police have identified. The man has been released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date, officials said.

“Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, there are local resources available to help,” police said in a statement.

“One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Middlesex London at 519-661-5636.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

