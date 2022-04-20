Menu

Canada

Ottawa funding more searches for unmarked graves at former N.S. residential school

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Pope acknowledges ‘great harm’ of residential schools on Indigenous culture' Pope acknowledges ‘great harm’ of residential schools on Indigenous culture
The long-sought apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential schools has drawn strong reactions. Eric Sorensen reports on the relief some survivors are feeling, and the possible next steps on the road to reconciliation – Apr 1, 2022

The federal government is providing more than $326,000 for healing programs and fieldwork to find potential unmarked graves near a former Nova Scotia residential school.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller made the announcement today during a visit to the Sipekne’katik First Nation, north of Halifax.

Read more: Pope Francis apologizes for residential schools at Vatican: ‘I ask for God’s forgiveness’

The federal money is targeted for research, memorialization and search operations on the grounds where the largest residential school in Atlantic Canada once stood.

Fieldwork on the grounds of the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential School will analyze areas not included during an earlier investigation by Parks Canada.

The federal funding is also to help with commemorative events such as the installation of a plaque to honour the missing children who attended the residential school.

Read more: Pope’s apology means ‘nothing’ without action: N.S. Indian day school survivor

A total of $209.8 million over five years was included in the recent federal budget to help communities document, locate and memorialize burial sites at former residential schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

