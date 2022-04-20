Menu

Canada

Vancouver’s 4/20 event returns to Art Gallery location Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Large crowd gathers at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on 4-20 despite COVID-19 restrictions' Large crowd gathers at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on 4-20 despite COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH: Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the haze was still hanging around Sunset Beach for people celebrating 4-20 Tuesday night. – Apr 21, 2021

Vancouver’s annual 4/20 event will be held Wednesday at its original downtown location but new organizers will be running it.

A group called the 4/20 Market has come together to plan its own event at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Read more: Cannacurious: What we really know about cannabis

These organizers say they need to protest against the Canadian government, saying they believe cannabis has become too expensive for B.C.’s most vulnerable population.

The organizers told Global News they see this event as an opportunity to speak up.

Click to play video: 'Annual Vancouver 4/20 event moves online' Annual Vancouver 4/20 event moves online
Annual Vancouver 4/20 event moves online – Apr 20, 2020

“It’s a protest just like every year,” Adilynn McArdle, one of the event organizers said.

“(The) Supreme Court of Canada says every Canadian citizen deserves reasonable access to cannabis and unfortunately our federal government hasn’t yet given us reasonable access. While they’ve legalized it, they’ve kind of locked out all of the people who were standing up in the first place.”

The previous organizers, who shifted the event to the Sunset Beach location, say they were unable to organize their annual April event because COVID-19 regulations were not lifted in time.

Read more: Where to hold Vancouver’s annual 4/20 event in the future?

The return of 4/20 is certain to reignite the heated annual debate over whether the event is a protest or an unlicensed festival.

According to a leaked memo from Vancouver city staff, the 2018 event cost taxpayers more than $583,000.

The now-28-year-old event has grown to attract tens of thousands of attendees and high-profile musical acts like Cypress Hill, who performed at Sunset Beach in 2019.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
