Where to hold Vancouver’s annual 4/20 event in the future?

The annual debate about where Vancouver’s annual 420 bash will be is well underway.

Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung is tabling a motion Tuesday to support the Vancouver Park Board’s request for help finding an alternate venue for 2020.

It smells, it’s noisy and it locks up traffic, residents in the west end want it moved from Sunset Beach, according to Kirby-Yung’s motion.

READ MORE: Activists vow to keep 4/20 smoke up at Sunset Beach, despite new provincial rules

Kirby-Yung said the time for protest has passed.

“We’re not being prescriptive. I think we are very conscious of the impact on residential areas, so we are trying to keep an open discussion,” said Kirby-Yung.

“The fact is that it’s time for their event to evolve, it doesn’t need to be moving forward what it was in the past. And I know people try to liken it to the Pride event or the Celebration of Light [fireworks] but it’s not. This is one that has a negative impact on neighborhoods.”

#VOTE : The annual debate of "where to move the 420 pot fest" is well under way. Where do you think future 420 events should be held? — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) March 5, 2019

Kirby-Yung added there’s no need for hundreds of vendors to sell pot since it’s now legal and many vendors will be selling edibles which is still illegal.

“There are hundreds of booths selling products, it will be interesting to get more direction from the province on what their enforcement direction and capabilities look like and that will be part of the conversation.”

Public Safety Minister Farnworth said the province has not heard of a potential location this year.

“My understanding is the group behind it is trying to work with the City of Vancouver. My expectation would be that they would abide by the national laws that are now in place across this country as well as provincial laws and that would be what I would expect in this particular point in time,” said Farnworth.

The @PNE_Playland is pushing back on hosting annual 420 event. Report shows list of reasons why it should/could not be held on fair grounds: – space/capacity

– insurance

– associated costs w/paying union employees

– greenspace damage

– proximity to residential areas..See slides pic.twitter.com/FjARWY2cFt — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) March 5, 2019

One possible alternate venue that has been proposed is the PNE lands in East Vancouver. However, the PNE is pushing back on the idea of hosting the annual smoke-up.

A report to the PNE’s Board of Directors cites several reasons why the event should not and could not be held on the family-friendly fairgrounds.

Organizers have suggested to hold the annual pot fest indoors at the Pacific Colosseum but the venue only holds 15,000 people and smoking isn’t allowed inside according to City of Vancouver health bylaws.

Another option is Hastings Park but there are concerns similar to Sunset Beach of damage to its green space, and organizers would need to pay the PNE’s union staff for costs associated with set-up, operations and tear down.

READ MORE: Sunset Beach Park to be closed up to 10 weeks to repair damage following Vancouver 4/20 event

“We probably could work those things out and go to the PNE if there was a good-faith effort to make this a reality,” said 4/20 organizer Dana Lersen.

PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said the desire to relocate this protest is to mitigate the impact to the West End.

“The community of Hastings-Sunrise needs to be given an opportunity to have their voice heard,” said Ballance.

Part of the report noted the neighborhood of Hastings Sunrise does not want the same issues faced by West End residents.

“The event should be fenced, ticketed and access controlled like other similar events on site to protect from guest sprawl,” reads part of the report.

A significant number of 4/20’s exhibitors are not legal pot vendors and that would make it impossible to secure insurance, a requirement for all events held at the PNE.

Organizers have never asked permission as to where they can hold the smoke up.