Investigations

Cannacurious: What we really know about cannabis

By Eric Chapman Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 7:49 pm
Cannacurious is a five-part series on CKNW. View image in full screen
Cannacurious is a five-part series on CKNW. Global News

In this five-part series on 980 CKNW, Eric Chapman digs into the science and facts on cannabis. Not what your third cousin read once in a high times magazine.

How is the market doing? What is CBD, what is THC and are there really therapeutic uses for them, or is that another story?

Starring April 4 listen to Mornings with Simi after  6 a.m. for another episode of Cannacurious: What we really know about cannabis.

Click to play video: 'What is in your weed?' What is in your weed?
What is in your weed? – Jun 14, 2021

Monday – April 4, 2022

Trending Stories

Let’s take it back to legalization and what has happened since legal sales started? Has it seen steady growth in sales and interest? Is it the tax windfall some cannabis advocates claimed it would be?

Story continues below advertisement

Eric talks to Deepak Anand, co-founder of Materia Ventures about how things have been going.

 

