Drug trafficking investigation in Lindsay leads to 1 arrest: police

An ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Lindsay, Ont., led to the arrest of one man on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before noon, officers with its street crime and drug units made an arrest as part of their investigation into drug activity in the area of Durham Street East in Lindsay.

Officers seized 1.5 grams of suspected pink fentanyl and 6.6 grams of suspected cocaine.

Daniel Brock-Knight, 43, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday, police said.