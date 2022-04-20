Menu

Crime

Drug trafficking investigation in Lindsay leads to 1 arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 10:22 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the Durham Street East area. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the Durham Street East area. Global News Peterborough file

An ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Lindsay, Ont., led to the arrest of one man on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before noon, officers with its street crime and drug units made an arrest as part of their investigation into drug activity in the area of Durham Street East in Lindsay.

Officers seized 1.5 grams of suspected pink fentanyl and 6.6 grams of suspected cocaine.

Lindsay police investigate string of smashed windows, doors at businesses, MPP's office

Daniel Brock-Knight, 43, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday, police said.

