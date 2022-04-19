Lindsay police investigate string of smashed windows, doors at businesses, MPP’s office

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating after a number of downtown businesses reported smashed windows last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, since April 13 police have received “multiple” calls regarding broken windows at businesses across Lindsay.

Officers around 11 p.m. on April 13 responded to a call at a Kent Street West business after a citizen reported that someone had smashed the exterior glass door.

Then on April 14, police received investigated reports of broken windows or doors at two Lindsay Street North businesses and one Lindsay Street South business. One of the Lindsay Street North sites was the constituency office of Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MPP Laurie Scott.

“It does not appear that entry was gained at any of the locations,” police stated.

The investigation continues as police continue to collect video surveillance and advise anyone to check their footage from the evening hours of April 13 into the morning hours of April 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.khcrimestoppers.com.