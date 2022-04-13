Arenas in Oakwood, Little Britain hit with graffiti: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating incidents of two arenas being daubed with graffiti this month.

According to police, on April 8, officers responded to reports of graffiti being found at the arena in Little Britain and in nearby Oakwood. It was the second incident following a report investigated on March 31.

“Some of the graffiti was derogatory and offensive in nature,” OPP stated Wednesday.

Officers believe the same suspects are involved in both locations.

View image in full screen City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating graffiti found at arenas in Oakwood and Little Britain. This is an example found on the Little Britain arena. OPP

OPP say the motivation and/or meaning behind the graffiti remains under investigation.

Anyone with information to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.