Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal West End shooting Monday

Winnipeg police have named the victim in a Monday evening shooting death in the city’s West End.
Ira Hayes Disbrowe, 26, was found with serious injuries at a Sargent Avenue apartment around 5 p.m., and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No arrests have been made, but the homicide unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
