Crime

Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal West End shooting Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 10:06 am
Winnipeg police were called to a fatal shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue Monday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police were called to a fatal shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue Monday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg police have named the victim in a Monday evening shooting death in the city’s West End.

Ira Hayes Disbrowe, 26, was found with serious injuries at a Sargent Avenue apartment around 5 p.m., and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, but the homicide unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police

 

