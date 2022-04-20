Menu

Canada

Sunwing is still manually processing flights as technical issue and delays persist

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 9:59 am
Network-wide system issues continue to cause Sunwing delays
Network-wide system issues continue to cause Sunwing delays

Sunwing Airlines says staff are still manually processing “as many flights as possible” as delays caused by a technical issue persist.

“Our third-party systems provider, Airline Choice, continues to work on resolving their system issue which was prompted by a compromise in their network,” the airline said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

“While Airline Choice works to restore core server functionality, Sunwing continues to manually process as many flights as possible to minimize service disruptions. We are also actively working with other air carriers to source additional aircraft to help relieve the backlog in certain destinations.”

The problems began several days ago and have caused delays for a number of Sunwing flights.

Read more: Sunwing flight delays continue at Toronto Pearson Airport as computer glitch remains unresolved

Sunwing first said Monday that there was a network-wide system outage that was impacting check-in and boarding for its flights.

“Please note that all passengers with flight delays over three hours will be compensated accordingly,” the airline said in Wednesday’s statement.

Impacted travellers are being encouraged to visit the Sunwing website to begin a compensation claim.

The airline said those who are affected and have a scheduled departure date between April 19 and April 22 are also able to make a one-time change for their departure date without incurring fees.

Trending Stories

“We apologize to our customers for the ongoing delays, and thank them for their patience and understanding during this unfortunate situation. Further updates on the system outage will be communicated to customers as the situation evolves,” Sunwing said.

Travellers wait in line at a Sunwing Airlines check-in desk at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Travellers wait in line at a Sunwing Airlines check-in desk at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Montreal Sunwing passengers still stranded over computer glitch
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
