Sunwing is still manually processing flights as technical issue and delays persist

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing Airlines says staff are still manually processing “as many flights as possible” as delays caused by a technical issue persist.

“Our third-party systems provider, Airline Choice, continues to work on resolving their system issue which was prompted by a compromise in their network,” the airline said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

“While Airline Choice works to restore core server functionality, Sunwing continues to manually process as many flights as possible to minimize service disruptions. We are also actively working with other air carriers to source additional aircraft to help relieve the backlog in certain destinations.”

The problems began several days ago and have caused delays for a number of Sunwing flights.

Read more: Sunwing flight delays continue at Toronto Pearson Airport as computer glitch remains unresolved

Story continues below advertisement

Sunwing first said Monday that there was a network-wide system outage that was impacting check-in and boarding for its flights.

“Please note that all passengers with flight delays over three hours will be compensated accordingly,” the airline said in Wednesday’s statement.

Impacted travellers are being encouraged to visit the Sunwing website to begin a compensation claim.

The airline said those who are affected and have a scheduled departure date between April 19 and April 22 are also able to make a one-time change for their departure date without incurring fees.

“We apologize to our customers for the ongoing delays, and thank them for their patience and understanding during this unfortunate situation. Further updates on the system outage will be communicated to customers as the situation evolves,” Sunwing said.

View image in full screen Travellers wait in line at a Sunwing Airlines check-in desk at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Story continues below advertisement

Updated Sunwing statement regarding ongoing system problems and delays: pic.twitter.com/8sLyKS6jgD — Ryan Rocca (@ryan_rocca) April 20, 2022