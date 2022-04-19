Menu

Comments

Crime

Survivors testify as trial of alleged Quebec sword attacker resumes after COVID delay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 4:01 pm
Defence lawyer Benoit Labrecque, right, walks out of a courtroom, Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Quebec City. Labrecque is representing Carl Girouard, the man charged in connection with the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City that left two dead and five injured. View image in full screen
Defence lawyer Benoit Labrecque, right, walks out of a courtroom, Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Quebec City. Labrecque is representing Carl Girouard, the man charged in connection with the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City that left two dead and five injured. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A man who was out for a walk in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 told a court Tuesday he first thought it was a joke when a man wearing a disguise and brandishing a sword approached him.

But Rémy Bélanger testified the man then raised the sword and he felt blows to his head, hand and back, resulting in injuries that required two weeks of hospitalization and three months in rehabilitation.

Read more: Quebec Halloween night sword attack trial suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

Bélanger was one of three victims to testify today about the stabbing rampage that claimed the lives of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56.

Twenty-six-year-old Carl Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

The judge has told jurors that Girouard admits to the physical acts but will argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

Read more: Quebec Halloween stabbing suspect did not get immediate psychiatric help, trial hears

The trial resumed today with 11 jurors after being suspended last Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases among the panel.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Richard Grenier said Tuesday he appreciated the lawyers’ efforts to speed up the proceedings, in the midst of the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

