Manitoba child advocacy centre receives $2 million from province

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba child advocacy centre is closer to a campaign goal after an announcement from the province Tuesday.

The Manitoba government said it’s contributing $2 million toward the Toba Centre for Children & Youth’s capital campaign, which aims to raise a total of $15 million for renovations to its new Assiniboine Park Drive location. The campaign — which was also launched Tuesday — will create a fund for future support as well.

The Toba Centre for Children & Youth, created in 2013, helps child abuse survivors and their families.

Read more: Manitoba therapy dogs start work to help heal child abuse victims

“This is an investment in childhood,” said the centre’s executive director, Christy Dzikowicz.

“Together with the community, we will make sure the needs of children, youth and families impacted by abuse will be prioritized and children will be at the centre of all we do.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the support of our great Manitoban community, we will build a better future for children, youth and families impacted by abuse.”

View image in full screen An architectural rendering of the interior of the new Toba Centre for Children & Youth. Toba Centre for Children & Youth

Work on the centre’s new location — in Assiniboine Park — will allow for partner agencies to work under the same roof, making it a one-stop resource for services and support for families.

“The funding provided by the Manitoba government and other generous supporters will see this wonderful purpose-designed space grow to support vulnerable Manitobans and provide a place where they and their families can begin to heal and recover,” said provincial Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

4:32 Global Give Back: Toba Centre for Children and Youth Global Give Back: Toba Centre for Children and Youth – Mar 2, 2021

Advertisement