Guelph Storm begin defence of OHL championship with series against Soo Greyhounds

It’s been nearly three years since the J. Ross Robertson Cup has been awarded to the champions of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Thursday, the Guelph Storm will begin the defence of the title they won in May 2019, opening the 2022 OHL playoffs against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Long gone are some of the well-known names of that championship team, such as playoff MVP Nick Suzuki, team captain Isaac Ratcliffe and defenceman Sean Durzi, all of whom are now established professional hockey players.

Defenceman Daniil Chayka is the lone player still with the Storm who was a part of that title run when he was just 16 years old. Now he’s among Guelph’s leadership group.

Guelph finished the OHL season with a record of 36-24-5-3, good enough for fifth place in the western conference.

Their playoffs will begin Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Game 2 will be played two days later on Saturday at the GFL Memorial Gardens before the series shifts to Guelph for games 3 and 4 on April 26 and April 28, respectively.

If needed, Game 5 is scheduled for April 30 in the Soo, Game 6 in Guelph on May 2 and Game 7 at home for the Greyhounds on May 4.

All Storm games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott calling each game from inside the arena.

Ticket information for Guelph’s home games can be found on the team’s website.

