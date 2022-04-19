Menu

Canada

B.C. residents arrive home after Sunwing outage strands hundreds in Mexico

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Network-wide system issues continue to cause Sunwing delays' Network-wide system issues continue to cause Sunwing delays
The network problem caused dozens of flight delays Monday and Tuesday, leaving many frustrated flyers demanding answers.

Passengers stranded due to Sunwing‘s network-wide outage are back home in B.C. after waiting more than a day to return.

The airline said more than 40 flights scheduled for Monday were delayed, some of them for more than 12 hours.

Dozens of passengers from B.C. were stuck in limbo but touched down at Vancouver International Airport Monday night.

On Tuesday the airline said it continues to experience a system issue affecting flight operations.

It has had 15 flights successfully depart since Monday, with more flights departing Tuesday, but more delays are still expected.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'British Columbians stuck in Mexico during Sunwing flight delays' British Columbians stuck in Mexico during Sunwing flight delays
British Columbians stuck in Mexico during Sunwing flight delays

