B.C. residents arrive home after Sunwing outage strands hundreds in Mexico

Passengers stranded due to Sunwing‘s network-wide outage are back home in B.C. after waiting more than a day to return.

The airline said more than 40 flights scheduled for Monday were delayed, some of them for more than 12 hours.

Dozens of passengers from B.C. were stuck in limbo but touched down at Vancouver International Airport Monday night.

On Tuesday the airline said it continues to experience a system issue affecting flight operations.

It has had 15 flights successfully depart since Monday, with more flights departing Tuesday, but more delays are still expected.

#SunwingUpdates: Our check-in provider continues to experience a system issue affecting our flight operations. We sincerely apologize to all of our customers whose flights have been impacted. (1/4) — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 19, 2022

#strandedincancun Is this real? Am I dreaming? Our mighty YVRers may just get home tonight! #sunwing pic.twitter.com/YiEJZj8OB9 — Dani Bigfoot (@bigfootincanada) April 18, 2022