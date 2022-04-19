Quebec reports 18 new deaths as hospitalizations from COVID-19 up again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 18 new deaths associated with COVID-19 as hospital numbers continued to climb Tuesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to 2,281, a rise of 61 compared with the previous day. This comes after 200 patients were admitted, while 139 left.

Intensive care cases linked to the disease also increased by six for a total of 101.

The province recorded 1,783 new infections of the novel coronavirus. This only represents a partial portrait, though, since access to PCR testing is limited to certain groups.

Officials say 12,375 tests were given at government-run sites on Sunday, the most recent day for which that data is given.

Quebecers also continued to register the results of their rapid tests on the province’s online portal, adding 966. Of those, were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 immunization campaign doled out another 14,000 doses of the vaccine. More than 19.1 million shots have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, the province says 10,636 health-care workers are absent from work for pandemic-related reasons such as isolation or awaiting test results.

Quebec has reported 1,021,106 official cases over the course of the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 14,714 people to date.

The number of recoveries from the virus topped 979,000 as of Tuesday.