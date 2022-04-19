N.B. reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 102 new hospital admissions

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update released Tuesday.

The latest data covers the period between April 10-16.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the disease is unchanged at 79 since the last report, and the number of patients in intensive care fell to six from 13 over the same period.

However, the province notes in its report that the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week was 102, more than double compared to last week’s 41 new admissions. There were also 15 new admissions to ICUs.

New Brunswick reported an average of 422 PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases per day, or a total of 2,956 over the seven-day period ending April 16. It also reported an additional 2,689 self-reported rapid test positives.

Based on PCR positive tests alone, the province estimates there are 4,789 active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, second-booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now available to people aged 50 and older at participating pharmacies.

There have been 378 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.