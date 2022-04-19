Menu

Health

N.B. reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 102 new hospital admissions

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister defends decision to lift restrictions' N.B. health minister defends decision to lift restrictions
Since eliminating masking requirements last month, New Brunswick has been under pressure to reverse course. But on Wednesday, health minister Dorothy shepherd defended the decision, saying vaccination remains the most important protection against COVID-19. Silas Brown has more.

New Brunswick reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update released Tuesday.

The latest data covers the period between April 10-16.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the disease is unchanged at 79 since the last report, and the number of patients in intensive care fell to six from 13 over the same period.

However, the province notes in its report that the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week was 102, more than double compared to last week’s 41 new admissions. There were also 15 new admissions to ICUs.

New Brunswick reported an average of 422 PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases per day, or a total of 2,956 over the seven-day period ending April 16. It also reported an additional 2,689 self-reported rapid test positives.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on PCR positive tests alone, the province estimates there are 4,789 active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, second-booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now available to people aged 50 and older at participating pharmacies.

There have been 378 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

